Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,199,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971,063 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 13.77% of Spotify Technology worth $2,458,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.20. 53,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.25. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $71.45 and a 1 year high of $299.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.