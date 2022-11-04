Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 142,465 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,729,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,465 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.92% of Appian worth $271,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Appian by 18.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Appian by 40.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 67,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.89.

Insider Activity

Appian Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 60,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN traded down $9.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,873. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.