Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 231,770 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,473,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 231,770 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,306,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix stock traded down $8.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.18. The stock had a trading volume of 242,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,981,618. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

