Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 69,435 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,559,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,435 shares during the quarter. Moderna comprises about 6.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.11% of Moderna worth $6,508,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 402,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 59.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $6.67 on Friday, hitting $154.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.21.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,424,176.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,424,176.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 571,048 shares of company stock worth $79,186,502. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

