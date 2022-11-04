Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 987,388 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,100,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987,388 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo makes up about 1.8% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.27% of Pinduoduo worth $1,736,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Pinduoduo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.06. 791,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,163,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.