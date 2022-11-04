Ballswap (BSP) Price Tops $0.0002

Ballswap (BSP) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 4th. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ballswap has a total market cap of $75.78 million and approximately $221.00 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000298 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,784.19 or 0.32104795 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012539 BTC.

Ballswap Token Profile

Ballswap’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ballswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

