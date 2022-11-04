Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.28% of Coinbase Global worth $28,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 555.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 67,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.47. 466,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,949,690. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

