Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.5% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.40.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CAT traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.93. The stock had a trading volume of 177,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,300. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

