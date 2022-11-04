Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $26.25 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 775,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,194 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 324.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,065. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

