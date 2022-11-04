Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $32.35 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,499 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Activision Blizzard worth $32,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,601. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

