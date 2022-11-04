Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

BCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:BCH opened at $18.15 on Monday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

