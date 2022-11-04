Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NYSE ACRE opened at $11.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.21%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 37.0% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth $371,000. King Wealth lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. King Wealth now owns 145,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

