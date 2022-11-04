Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

NYSE:NEM traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The stock had a trading volume of 272,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,386. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

