Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Newmont stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 272,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,386. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

