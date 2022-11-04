Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,550 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $168,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Visa by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after buying an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its position in Visa by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 638,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $141,694,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.42. The company had a trading volume of 166,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,343. The firm has a market cap of $375.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

