Bao Finance Trading 1.2% Lower This Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $73,058.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bao Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Bao Finance Token Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official message board is thebaoman.medium.com. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bao Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bao Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.