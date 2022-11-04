Barclays Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $23.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Avantor by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

