Barings LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.53.

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.26 on Friday, reaching $279.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,209. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

