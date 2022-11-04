Barings LLC Has $7.63 Million Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,309 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Li Auto during the first quarter worth $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ LI traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 682,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,639,102. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 0.26. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Li Auto from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.