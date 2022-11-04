Barings LLC Increases Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 190.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 531,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,696 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,418,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 31.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,977,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 175,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,877,966. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

