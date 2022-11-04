Barings LLC Sells 14,708 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,708 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CIB. TheStreet downgraded Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Bancolombia Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CIB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 1,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,496. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $23.86 and a 52 week high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.7403 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 39.81%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.