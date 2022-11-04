Barrington Research Cuts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $138.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $157.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.85. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,677. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $176.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.56. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $631.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,330,000 after buying an additional 524,529 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ModivCare by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,764,000 after buying an additional 355,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ModivCare by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

