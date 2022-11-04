Base Resources (LON:BSE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.92

Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.92 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.16). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 120,330 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.40) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £161.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

