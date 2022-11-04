Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $79.80 Million

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $513.66 million and approximately $79.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,680,554 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating.TelegramWhitepaper”

