Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 5,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,884. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $66,656,000. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $53,340,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $42,487,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $16,154,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter worth $11,659,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

