Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTE. CIBC decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Standpoint Research decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.57 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Baytex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$8.28.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

TSE BTE traded down C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,263,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

