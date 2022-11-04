BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.75

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

NYSE:BCE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

