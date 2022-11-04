BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$66.75

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.
NYSE:BCE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.51. The company had a trading volume of 75,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BCE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
