Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) Price Target Lowered to €55.00 at Berenberg Bank

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Befesa from €54.00 ($54.00) to €51.00 ($51.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Befesa Price Performance

BFSAF remained flat at $61.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. Befesa has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $75.50.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

