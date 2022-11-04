Benchmark Trims Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Target Price to $31.00

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $47.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Paramount Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.55.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:PARA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,162. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

