Bend DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $373,370.00 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $64.75 million and approximately $373,370.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Token Profile

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

