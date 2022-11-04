Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($60.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($64.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($74.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €64.00 ($64.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €0.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €46.46 ($46.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €38.73 ($38.73) and a 12 month high of €68.08 ($68.08). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.98 and a 200 day moving average of €48.32.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

