Berenberg Bank Trims Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Target Price to SEK 315

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from SEK 500 to SEK 315 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SEB Equities cut shares of Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

NENTF stock remained flat at $18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Viaplay Group AB has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14.

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, documentaries and films, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; Viafree that offers a range of free-to-view content to viewers; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce original and animated content.

