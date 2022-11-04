BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Trading Down 2.3%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.77. Approximately 506,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 772,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.21.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.64.

