BIGG Digital Assets (OTC:BBKCF) Trading Down 4.7%

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTC:BBKCF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 114,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 337,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of BIGG Digital Assets from $1.08 to $0.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Get BIGG Digital Assets alerts:

BIGG Digital Assets Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30.

BIGG Digital Assets Company Profile

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIGG Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIGG Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.