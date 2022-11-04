BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) PT Raised to $8.00 at Credit Suisse Group

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BCAB. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BCAB opened at $8.55 on Friday. BioAtla has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $319.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Insider Activity at BioAtla

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioAtla will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 26,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $206,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,999.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in BioAtla by 843.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter worth $45,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

