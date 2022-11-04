Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.32.

BIIB stock opened at $280.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.25. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $287.37.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,834,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,334,768,000 after buying an additional 77,201 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after buying an additional 384,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,249,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,316,151,000 after buying an additional 65,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

