BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.

BMRN opened at $84.88 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

