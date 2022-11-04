BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $110.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMRN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.67.
BMRN opened at $84.88 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 202.10, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $599,154.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,392,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,030. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
