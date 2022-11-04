BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $3.20. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 1,779 shares trading hands.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
