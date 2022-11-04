Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $37,421.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002415 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 63.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

