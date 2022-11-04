Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Trading 44.1% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded down 38.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $37,694.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Latinum Token Profile

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.”

