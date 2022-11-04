Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00003353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00253462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00086403 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00067845 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

