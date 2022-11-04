BitDAO Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $20.46 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,700.59 or 0.31661307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012366 BTC.

About BitDAO

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitDAO is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

