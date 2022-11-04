Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.40

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.40 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.17), with a volume of 269589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.18).

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.13 million and a P/E ratio of -24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.80 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 17.68.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

