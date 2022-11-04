BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $12.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $646.42. The stock had a trading volume of 23,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,071. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.47. The company has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $686.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

