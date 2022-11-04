BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 79,373 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 108,014 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

