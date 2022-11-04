BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $9.58 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.