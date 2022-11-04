BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
MPA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
