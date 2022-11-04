BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

MPA stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,656 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 7.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.