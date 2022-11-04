BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.75, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 33.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,279 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

