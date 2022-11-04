Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,585,616.44 in Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $4,216,250.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.54 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.43.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

