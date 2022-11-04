Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $224,845.20 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,999 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $218,385.39.

On Monday, August 8th, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90.

Block Stock Performance

SQ stock traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. 44,025,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,673,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.01 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $255.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Block from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.68.

Institutional Trading of Block

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Block by 2,858.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,137,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

