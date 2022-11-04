Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock worth $23,360,013. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Block Stock Down 1.3 %

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Block from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Block from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.46.

Block stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $255.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 2.37.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.