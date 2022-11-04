Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Block were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after acquiring an additional 796,675 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Block by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after purchasing an additional 87,461 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 860,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 307,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Block
In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,020.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock worth $23,360,013. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Block Stock Down 1.3 %
Block stock opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $255.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 2.37.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Block Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
